Construction of the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline is nearing completion.

An update from CGL today (March 1st) said they’ve finished over 84 percent of the pipeline, with two of eight sections already completed and two more to be completed by the spring.

Construction continues on sections of the pipeline from south of Chetwynd to north of Prince George and from north of Vanderhoof to Kitimat.

More than 510 kilometres of the pipeline have been installed, including metering facilities in Kitamat and Wilde Lake.

The company said they are on track to complete the pipeline before the end of the year.