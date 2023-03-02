Foundry Burns Lake is receiving $25,000 from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF) to assist with the development of their building.

Foundry operates in communities throughout the province, providing health and wellness support to youth 12 to 24.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the new Foundry in Burns Lake. The health and well being of residents and especially that of the youth is critical to building strong, vibrant and healthy communities,” said NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford.

This Foundry is being developed in partnership with Carrier Sekani Family Services and is one of six developing across the province.

“We believe that Foundry, as a network of community-based health and social services for young people is well suited to the unique geographic, economic and demographic of Burns Lake – and we are thrilled to be building this new facility to help the young people of this region thrive,” said Dr. Travis Holyk, Carrier Sekani Family Services Executive Director of Health Services.

This partnership allows Carrier Sekani Youth Services to operate in the building, extending the services offered to youth ages 12 to 29.

Ground-breaking on the Burns Lake Foundry will take place in April.