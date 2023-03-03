The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) is providing $250,300 to the Village of Gransile.

The funding to replace the marina is a recreational amenity and economic asset for the community.

In a release by NDIT, Gransile Mayor Linda McGuire said the village is excited about the funding.

“This facility is 30 years old and with these scheduled upgrades will enhance economic development opportunities for our community,” she said.

The money is provided through the Recreation Infrastructure program that was started in 2020, allowing local governments and not-for-profit organizations to upgrade or improve facilities.