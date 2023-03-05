A UNBC Professor has won a Confederation of University Faculty Associations of British Columbia (CUFA BC) award.

Dr. Catherine Nolin, the university’s Chair of the Department of Geography, Earth, and Environmental Sciences is the recipient of CUFA BC’s Ehor Boyanowsky Academic of the Year Award.

It’s one of three ‘Distinguished Academic Awards’ honouring BC University faculty whose ideas contribute to the community beyond the university and whose scholarship demonstrates the necessity and vitality of university-based research in the public interest.

“Faculty engage in outstanding scholarship that contributes to new discoveries and creates new understandings of our experiences in the world,” said CUFA BC President Dr. Ken Christie.

“The Distinguished Academic Awards give us the opportunity to recognize how much faculty research contributes to our communities.”

Nolin’s research explores the gendered, political, and social aspects of state-sponsored violence, forced migration, and life in exile.

She’s also co-authored a book entitled ‘Testimonio: Canadian Mining in the Aftermath of Genocides in Guatemala” with long-time research partner Grahame Russell.

The award will be presented at a Gala in Victoria this coming May.