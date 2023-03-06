Listen Live

Smithers looking for feedback on temporary sheltering locations

By Logan Flint
The Town of Smithers is holding a public meeting on March 27th about an upcoming amendment to the parks and open spaces bylaw.

The amendment allows temporary overnight sheltering locations on town land, which a legal review brought up after finding the bylaw needs to be updated.

Currently, there is an encampment beside Veterans Park, which Smithers  Mayor Gladys Atrill said in a Facebook post neighbouring businesses have requested it is relocated elsewhere in the town.

She added that the town is legally required to have a place for overnight sheltering on town land.

The current locations in consideration for overnight sheltering are:

  • Land adjacent to Veterans Park, current location
  • Heritage Park
  • Elk’s Park
  • 19th Avenue site beside Suds n’ Bay
  • Dogwood Park
  • Ranger Park
  • Tatlow Road North site
  • Fall Fair Grounds
  • Central Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Queen Street and Alfred Avenue corner site
  • 3873 4th Avenue

You can read more about the bylaw amendment and site locations here.

