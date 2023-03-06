The Town of Smithers is holding a public meeting on March 27th about an upcoming amendment to the parks and open spaces bylaw.

The amendment allows temporary overnight sheltering locations on town land, which a legal review brought up after finding the bylaw needs to be updated.

Currently, there is an encampment beside Veterans Park, which Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill said in a Facebook post neighbouring businesses have requested it is relocated elsewhere in the town.

She added that the town is legally required to have a place for overnight sheltering on town land.

The current locations in consideration for overnight sheltering are:

Land adjacent to Veterans Park, current location

Heritage Park

Elk’s Park

19th Avenue site beside Suds n’ Bay

Dogwood Park

Ranger Park

Tatlow Road North site

Fall Fair Grounds

Central Park

Riverside Park

Queen Street and Alfred Avenue corner site

3873 4th Avenue

You can read more about the bylaw amendment and site locations here.