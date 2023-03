The Bulkley Valley Christians School’s Girls Basketball Team is coming home with 11th place from the BC 1A Girls Basketball Provincials in Nanaimo.

The tournament started out with a loss for the Royals, falling 61-38 to Duncan Christian.

They turned it around in their second game against Chetwynd, winning 66-34.

They lost their third game 52-32 against Charles Bloom Secondary based out of Lumby.

They capped off the tournament with a 46-30 win over St. Andrews out of Victoria.