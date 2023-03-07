Listen Live

BC earmarks $100 million for watershed protection

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo supplied by Tom for Pixabay

The provincial government is allotting 100 million dollars to protect B-C’s fresh water supply.

The funding will go to the B-C First Nations Watershed Table, which includes
government and indigenous representatives.

It will be used to pay for projects that maintain and restore wetlands and watersheds.

The MLA for Stikine, Nathan Cullen, who is the Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, says sustainable planning is critical, to cope with the rising challenges of climate change and industrial development.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

