Three schools in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District made it into the top 200 of 870 schools across the province in the Fraser Institute’s annual report card.

The three schools are St. Joseph (141st), Bulkley Valley Christian (164), and Ebenezer (117th) – all independent schools.

The schools ranked in SD 54 are Muhiem (247th), Silverthorne (399th), Walnut Park (480th), Telkwa (550th), and Twain Sullivan (726th).

Schools in the Lakes District are Decker Lake (521st) and Francois Lake (611th).

Not included in the report card were William Konkin and Grassy Plains in Burns Lake, Babine in Granisle, Houston Christian, and École La Grande-Ourse in Smithers.

–Files by Logan Flint, My Bulkley Lakes Now