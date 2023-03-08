One man has died after being hit by a piece of snow-clearing equipment in Fort Saint John.

According to the North District RCMP, it happened just before 5 pm on Monday at the intersection of 100th Street and 99th Avenue.

A BC Conservation Officer noticed the incident and found bystanders providing first aid to an unresponsive man.

Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC Highway Patrol.