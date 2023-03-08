Josh Maser won the Canada West championship title on Sunday (March 5th) and since has received a cherry on top, being named the player of the week.

He scored the championship-winning goal for the Calgary Dinos, pushing the score to 2-1 against the Alberta Golden Bears.

The win was the first time the Dinos won the Canada West championship since 1996.

For the first time since 1996 🏆#GoDinos pic.twitter.com/SCFRgWVeNb — UCalgary Dinos (@UCDinos) March 6, 2023

Before playing for the Dinos, Maser was with the Prince George Cougars for four seasons from 2016-2020 and had brief stints with the AHL and ECHL.

He and the Dinos will be competing for the national championship in Charlottetown later this month.