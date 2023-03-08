Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsHouston-born hockey player named Canada West player of the week
FeaturedNews

Houston-born hockey player named Canada West player of the week

By Logan Flint
Josh Maser with the University of Calgary Dinos (Photo Credit: Chris Lindsey via Calgary Dinos)

Josh Maser won the Canada West championship title on Sunday (March 5th) and since has received a cherry on top, being named the player of the week.

He scored the championship-winning goal for the Calgary Dinos, pushing the score to 2-1 against the Alberta Golden Bears.

The win was the first time the Dinos won the Canada West championship since 1996.

Before playing for the Dinos, Maser was with the Prince George Cougars for four seasons from 2016-2020 and had brief stints with the AHL and ECHL.

He and the Dinos will be competing for the national championship in Charlottetown later this month.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News