New transition spaces and second-stage housing is opening in New Hazelton this spring.

The 11 transition spaces will help provide shelter and support for women and their children fleeing violence.

Seven second-stage housing units are also opening, providing short-term housing and supporting women to prepare for independent living.

“No matter where people live in B.C., they should have a safe place to go when they need it,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

The facilities will be staffed around the clock and are part of the province’s multi-year action plan to end gender-based violence.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and their community – yet too many women and non-binary people continue to face violence and sexism in their everyday lives,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity.

New spaces are also being opened in Port Coquitlam, Lower Post, and Duncan.

These are also part of the province’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan that started in 2017.