Tributes are pouring in from social media on the passing of former Smithers Mayor Cress Farrow.

Farrow held the mayors chair for one term before being defeated by Taylor Bachrach who is now the federal NDP representative in the Skeena-Bulkley riding.

Bachrach took to Facebook and called Farrow a kind man who always had the community’s well-being top of mind.

Farrow was instrumental in putting in motion the protocol with the Office of the Wet’suwet’en. He was also integral in finishing the runway expansion project at the Smithers Airport.

Prior to becoming mayor, Farrow was a three-term councillor and ran Apex Cleaning in Smithers.