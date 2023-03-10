Smithers bowling duo Kalene Pettigrew and Nevaeh Kernel are on their way to the Youth Bowl Canada National Championship.

Provincials ended on March 5th, with the girls winning first place.

Coach Juston Pettigrew is happy with their accomplishment.

“It was a total of ten games, and they won eight of those games, ending the tournament with Kalene’s average being 167 for ten games and Nevaeh’s average being 154 for ten games.”

He added while the girls were nervous, they enjoyed the experience and would love to try out again next year.

“The highlight for the girls was meeting new people and the sportsmanship that everyone showed. Also winning gold, of course.”

Pettigrew added there’s improvement to be made before the nationals.

They’ll head to Regina as nationals get underway in May.