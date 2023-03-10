Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsSmithers bowlers strike gold at provincials
FeaturedNews

Smithers bowlers strike gold at provincials

By Logan Flint
Left to Right: Kalene Pettigrew, Coach Juston Pettigrew, Nevaeh Kernel (Photo Supplied: Juston Pettigrew)

Smithers bowling duo Kalene Pettigrew and Nevaeh Kernel are on their way to the Youth Bowl Canada National Championship.

Provincials ended on March 5th, with the girls winning first place.

Coach Juston Pettigrew is happy with their accomplishment.

“It was a total of ten games, and they won eight of those games, ending the tournament with Kalene’s average being 167 for ten games and Nevaeh’s average being 154 for ten games.”

He added while the girls were nervous, they enjoyed the experience and would love to try out again next year.

“The highlight for the girls was meeting new people and the sportsmanship that everyone showed. Also winning gold, of course.”

Pettigrew added there’s improvement to be made before the nationals.

They’ll head to Regina as nationals get underway in May.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News