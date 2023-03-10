Two indigenous-led projects in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are receiving grants through the Active Transportation Fund.

The Lake Babine Nation is receiving $258,000 to construct a lit walking path from Sus Avenue to William Konkin Elementary.

“We have always had a great working relationship with the Village of Burns Lake, and this is exciting for us to once again have an opportunity to receive a grant from the wonderful people from the Active Transportation Fund,” said Bernard Patrick, Chief Operations Officer for Lake Babine Nation.

The path complements the sidewalk construction from William Konkin to Centre Street, which received funding through the Active Transportation Fund.

The Witset First Nation is getting $380,730 to build a multi-use pathway along Highway 16 as part of their Witset Canyon Connection project.

“This will keep pedestrians of all ages and mobility types off this busy stretch of highway. We are excited for our first accessible trail that will also increase the physical activity and overall health for our community,” said Chief Barry Nikal of the Witset First Nation.