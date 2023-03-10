Public sector employees in our province will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, however, there are some exceptions.

People are still required to be vaccinated in settings under provincial health officer orders. This includes health care system facilities.

Those on administrative leave due to non-compliance in other public sector organizations will be allowed to return to work.

This also extends to contractors and other non-employees in public service workplaces.

Provincial officials said they were able to rescind the order due to the high vaccination rates with more than 98 per cent meeting the requirement.

–Files from Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now