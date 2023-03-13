Update: 9:37 p.m., Monday, March 13th

Power has been restored for those affected by the outage.

Update: 9:07 p.m., Monday, March 13th

BC Hydro has updated with crews on-site, and power is expected to return by 10:00 pm.

Original Story:

More than 1400 people are without power across most of Houston.

The outage is east of Houston Mitchell Bay Road and was caused by a tree falling across the power lines.

According to BC Hydro, crews are on their way, with power expected to be on by 9:00 pm tonight. (Monday)

More information is to come.