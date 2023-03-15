Listen Live

Provincial government gives green light to First Nation-led LNG project

By Brendan Pawliw
LNG Kitimat Site (Photo from LNG Canada Twitter)

The largest indigenous-owned infrastructure project in Canada has received approval from the provincial government.

The three-billion-dollar project will see the construction of a floating liquid natural gas facility in Kitimat.

It’s a partnership between the Haisla First Nation and the Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Premier David Eby says the project will create 500 jobs during construction, with 100 positions during its operation.

Haisla Chief Councillor Crystal Smith says this will allow her community to take control of its future.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

