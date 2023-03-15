Three years ago, the Smithers Golf and Country Club started fundraising to install a new pump house to feed their irrigation system.

The original house was installed in 1992 when the club completed the system for the first nine holes of the 18-hole course.

“We’ve been working on fundraising and taking on that project. [The Club] is happy to say it’s almost completed,” said Mark Bandstra, Smithers Golf and Country Club Finance Committee Member.

The pump house is estimated to cost $150,000 and is being funded by previous fundraising events and grants, including a $5000 grant from the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation.

To receive the grant, Bandstra said the club requires a pass-through partner and asked Smithers Town Council last night (Tuesday) to act as the partner.

“The foundation has approved the $5,000 grant for the project, but we need some help.

He added, “[The pump house] is old, and it’s unsafe, and it just needs to be replaced.”

A decision from the town council will come at the next meeting.