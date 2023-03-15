Upgrades are in store for schools in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

As part of Budget 2023, $261.1 million was allocated to school districts across the province for maintenance in the 2023/24 school year.

“Schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and our government is continuing to invest in our school infrastructure to ensure that our kids have clean, safe, modern places to learn, grow and play,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education.

SD54 is receiving $1,789,298 to upgrade the HVAC system and exterior walls at Telkwa Elementary, and to purchase two new buses.

$1,644,298 is going to SD91, with some of the funds being used to purchase two new buses, upgrade the HVAC system at Francois Lake Elementary, and to do electrical upgrades at Lakes District Secondary.

SD82 is seeing $1,407,000 with part of the funds going towards upgrading the roof at New Hazelton Elementary.