The Village of Telkwa is receiving $51,663 from the Northern Healthy Communities Fund to instate a new emergency program coordinator. (EPC)

Telkwa plans to do this by increasing the hours of their part-time fire chief and giving them the role, replacing the current volunteer position.

The EPC ensures emergency preparedness, response, recovery activities, and projects related to emergency management services through the community.

“I’m so pleased that the Village of Telkwa is receiving support from the Northern Healthy Communities fund,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine.

“This funding will help ensure people have access to the services they need in their community as we continue to see economic growth in the North.”

The BC Government supports the Northern Healthy Communities Fund, administered through the Northern Development Initiative Trust.