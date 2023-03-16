Even with some heavy snowfall around Christmas, the Town of Smithers came out under budget for snow removal.

In 2022, the town had budgeted $175,830 to be used but spent $119,176.

This is a drop from what the town had spent in 2021, at $125,954 of the budgeted $184,610.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill said money is set aside if snow removal exceeds the budget.

“We did have one winter a few years ago where the snowfall was extraordinary, and sometimes we do have to use that contingency, but we haven’t used it.”

She added, “We learned that year… to be prepared for [excess snowfall] because you can’t predict what you’re going to get.”

For 2023, the town has budgeted $185,664 for snow removal.

Atrill said the amount spent since Jan. 1st has yet to be released.