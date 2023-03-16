Brad Layton, former Mayor of Telkwa, has died at the age of 56.

In 2011, Layton was elected as a councillor and held that position until becoming Mayor in 2019.

He also ran as a Liberal candidate in 2015 against then-MP Nathan Cullen.

In January 2022, the village released a press release citing his resignation was for “health issues.”

That March, it was revealed he was arrested at a traffic stop for possession of fentanyl which he pleaded not guilty to during a court appearance that April.

As Mayor, Layton worked on addressing water and sewer upgrades and finishing the Torbak Reservoir.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Brad Layton, the previous mayor of Telkwa,” said Telkwa Mayor Leroy Dekens.

“On behalf of council and staff, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and all who loved him. Brad was a champion of Telkwa for many years and we thank him for his service we ask that privacy be respected for his family”