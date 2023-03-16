The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of an incident in Prince George where one man has died.

Just before 5pm today (Thursday), the Prince George RCMP received a report of a distraught man who was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis. The man was located in a vehicle south of the scales on Highway 97.

A Critical Incident Commander was notified and Emergency Health Services was staged nearby while frontline officers contained the scene and stopped all highway traffic.

An interaction occurred between the man and police outside of the vehicle which resulted in the officer firing his weapon. The man was shot and police provided medical attention until Emergency Health Services arrived.

The man succumbed to his injuries. No one else was injured.

The highway remains closed in both directions while the scene is processed and traffic delays may continue through the night.

The IIO is investigating police actions in the incident.