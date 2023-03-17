As SD91 starts spring break, mother nature will be keeping you on your toes.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, the weather will be nice to start the weekend.

“Sunny skies today and tomorrow as well as highs of seven and then nine but overnight still dropping below freezing, so some chilly nights are still ahead.”

But then things turn around.

“As we get into Sunday and Monday, that’s where we could have a system come through that could drop some flurries or rain showers.”

He added that looking later into next week, “things seem to be a bit of a mixed bag. We’ll probably see some sun, some clouds, and a possibility of some precipitation too.”

Looking into the first week of spring break in SD54, Sekhon said a cooling trend could be on the way, and that precipitation is more than likely.

“Pretty much anything is possible. We’re not seeing any distinct signals that it’s going to be a long stretch of warm, dry weather but definitely keep an eye on the forecast.”

You can find the Smithers and Burns Lake forecasts on the Environment Canada website.