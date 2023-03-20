Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for the establishment of national standards that would allow doctors and nurses to

work anywhere in Canada.

Poilievre said his “blue seal” program would help alleviate the shortage of medical professionals.

Doctors and nurses would take a standardized test, agreed to by the provinces, and, if they passed, they’d have the right to work in any province that participates in the program.

He added if all the foreign-trained doctors now living in Canada passed the test, the doctor shortage in Canada would be reduced by half.

In BC, it’s estimated almost a million people in our province don’t have a family doctor.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire