A dust advisory has been issued for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

According to Environment Canada, it is expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression, or a change in traffic patterns.

They add the worst areas to be affected are those that have high traffic flows.

Anyone with pre-existing issues such as asthma and chronic heart diseases, pregnant women, infants, and older people should stay inside and avoid strenuous exercise.

Environment Canada said you should contact your healthcare provider if symptoms arise, such as prolonged eye or throat irritation, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

You can visit www.airhealth.ca for more information on how to reduce your health risk.

You can read the statement here.