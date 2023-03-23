The North West Regional Hospital District (NWRHD) is pushing the provincial government to accept the master plan for constructing a new Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) building.

In a letter to the Town of Smithers, the hospital district said plans were submitted in 2019, which are the first step towards replacing the building.

“Once [the master plan] is approved, then there would be a concept plan developed, which would then go back to the province for approval,” said NWRHD Executive Director Alisa Thompson.

She added a business plan would also be developed and approved by the province before ground could break on the new building.

“It takes a number of steps because this is a significant project, and we need to make sure all the planning is done very carefully.”

NWRHD sent a letter to Smithers Town Council on Feb. 21st requesting they write a letter to the Health Minister so the province can accelerate the master plan’s approval.

Council did decide to write a letter in their Feb. 28th meeting.

Recently the hospital district completed the construction of a new building for the Haida Gwaii Hospital and is helping to fund the replacement Mills Memorial Hospital building.

The oldest part of the BVDH building was opened in 1955 as an addition to the original hospital.