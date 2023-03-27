A pair of Prince George residents are 100 thousand dollars richer.

Tamara Amyotte and Louie Rezansoff purchased the lottery ticket from Super Save Gas on Victoria Street and were in the truck when they decided to scratch it.

Both plan to help out their family and friends, Rezansoff will also put a down payment on a house.

In addition, a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket that was bought in Prince George is worth nearly $24,000.

It was purchased for Saturday’s draw where it had five out of the six winning numbers and the bonus.