Lakes District still under Air Quality Statement

By Logan Flint
Photo courtesy of My PG Now

Environment Canada has ended the Air Quality statement in the Bulkley Valley, with the Lakes District still under one.

The statements were issued due to high dust concentrations in the air around high-traffic areas.

The Bulkley Valley had its statement end at 8:45 am this morning. (Monday)

The Lakes District statement will remain until further notice.

Anyone with pre-existing issues such as asthma and chronic heart diseases, pregnant women, infants, and older people are encouraged to stay inside and avoid strenuous exercise.

Environment Canada said you should contact your healthcare provider if symptoms arise, such as prolonged eye or throat irritation, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

You can visit here for real-time air quality observations and more information about the health effects.

