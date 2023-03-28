Due to high dust concentrations, Environment Canada has issued another air quality advisory for the Bulkley Valley.

As with the Lakes District, the statement will remain in place until further notice.

It’s being advised that anyone with pre-existing issues such as asthma and chronic heart disease should stay inside and reduce physical activity.

You should contact your healthcare provider if symptoms arise, such as prolonged eye and throat irritation, shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing.

You can find more information on the Environment Canada website.