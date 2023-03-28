The recently opened Smithers Primary Care Clinic (PCC) has expanded its operations to include unattached patient care services for those without a primary care provider.

Bookable appointments for the services will be available Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Northern Health said in a release it will help to reduce the number of people visiting the Bulkley Valley District Hospital for non-urgent healthcare needs.

“The expanding Smithers Primary Care Clinic is providing increased access to appropriate, culturally-safe primary care services for patients in Smithers and surrounding communities, when and where they need it most,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

The PCC is part of the Bulkley Valley Witset Care Network (PCN) and involves numerous health care professionals working to ensure a stronger healthcare system.

“We are listening to people in B.C., and that is why we are creating clinics with nurse practitioners and family physicians to meet the daily health-care needs of a rapidly growing and aging population,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

The PCC replaces Broadway Medical Clinic on Third Avenue, in the Valley Care Centre building.

To book an appointment with the unattached clinic, you can call 250-877-7900.