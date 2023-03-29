The winner of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Startup Business Contest was announced yesterday (Tuesday) at the Regional Business Forum in Telkwa.

Of the finalists, The Palisades Cafe won, receiving a check for $2,500 along with the finalist prize package.

The other finalists selected were:

Arcade Party Rentals

Crossroads Cannabis

Freespace Solutions

The Klassen Cabin

Mixers Bar and Lounge

A panel of judges selected the finalists from a list of entrants submitted since last December.

They then pitched their business to the judges and attendees of the business forum.

All finalists walked away with a package provided by businesses and organizations across the regional district designed to assist them in getting started.

The judges selected the Palisades Cafe as the winner after hearing attendees’ feedback.

“I can’t believe how strong the entries were for this year’s contest,” said Mark Parker, Chair for the RDBN.

“Every single one of the finalists deserves recognition for their inventiveness and hard work. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has some of the greatest entrepreneurs in the country, and it is very exciting to see a new group of businesspeople bring their ideas to life.”

The next Startup Business Contest is scheduled for 2025.