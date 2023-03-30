Five people were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) at two construction sites of the Coastal Gaslink project near Houston.

The Mounties say they were called after company security said staff had fled the camps after being intimidated just before midnight on Sunday (March 26th).

They allege the group fired flares and gained access to one of the company’s vehicles. The culprits reportedly poured liquid onto the vehicle and stole a chainsaw from the truck bed.

A search warrant was granted for two locations on the Morice Forest Service Road. Houston RCMP executed the at the Lamprey Provincial campground site as well as nearby area. Five occupants of the camp were arrested for obstruction of a peace officer. Four refused to cooperate with police direction and one attempted to prevent members from executing the warrant.

Several hereditary chiefs in the area remain opposed to the 670-kilometer-long pipeline, which is to carry natural gas from Dawson Creek to the port at Kitimat.

But elected band councils along the route have given their approval.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire