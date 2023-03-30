The Town of Smithers will perform its annual water flushing from May 1st to approximately June 2nd.

Two weeks before the flush chlorine will be added to the water supply in controlled quantities, which may be detectable until June 9th.

According to the town, the amount injected will not cause any harm.

If taste and odour are questionable, fill a container and briefly let the water stand uncovered or boil for a few minutes.

During flushing, if water becomes coloured or dirty, run your taps continuously until the water becomes clear.

It’s also recommended to avoid using chlorine bleach and run taps before washing clothes to minimize staining from manganese.

Should running taps not resolve issues, contact the town at (250) 847-1647.

