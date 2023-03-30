57 First Nations and Local Governments across BC are receiving funding to improve and modernize emergency support services. (ESS)

These services help those evacuated from their homes during emergencies.

“This funding will help communities build up capacity to better deliver these supports to people during very stressful situations as we continue modernizing and improving ESS,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

In the Bulkley Valley, Houston and Gransile are receiving $89,238.46 for ESS Exercise and Equipment Acquisition through the Regional District.

Telkwa is receiving $60,000 for the Bulkley ESS Transport, Security and Volunteer Safety Project.

In the Lakes District, Burns Lake is getting $29,684 for ESS Team Development.

On average, approximately 30,000 people use ESS each year in BC, which was higher in 2021 due to the wildfire season and November flooding.

You can learn more about ESS here.