The air quality statement re-issued to the Bulkley Valley has ended according to Environment Canada.

The ongoing statement in the Lakes District was put out due to high dust concentrations, particularly near high-traffic areas.

While the Bulkley Valley’s statement was rescinded at 9:36 this morning, the Lakes District Statement remains in place until further notice.

Anyone with pre-existing issues such as asthma and chronic heart diseases, pregnant women, infants, and older people are encouraged to stay inside and avoid strenuous exercise.

Environment Canada said you should contact your healthcare provider if symptoms arise, such as prolonged eye or throat irritation, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

You can visit here for real-time air quality observations and more information about the health effects.