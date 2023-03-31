Some life-changing windfalls are up for grabs this weekend according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

Spokesperson Shelley Wong explained to Vista Radio what’s at stake for Northern BC gamblers.

“Players from across the country have a chance to win a whopping 60 million dollars and an additional six max million prizes available (for Friday’s Lotto Max draw) and then for the Lotto 6/49 (on Saturday), players have a chance to win 56 million dollars in the Gold Ball jackpot as well as a classic jackpot of five million.”

“Anytime there is a chance to win such a large jackpot, especially back to back we see a spike in sales right up until the draw date and we see increased excitement from our players up north when they have the chance to win such a life-changing amount.”

With the grand prizes carried over, Wong stated whoever gets both prizes will likely have a summer to remember.

“With the weather warming up and if someone does win these jackpots, it is always a great time to be thinking about those dream summer destinations.”

The north has been on a bit of a lucky streak when it comes to the lottery.

Earlier this month, Tamara Amyotte and Louie Rezansoff of PG won a 100-grand through a Scratch and Win ticket.

In addition, a ticket that was bought in PG for last Saturday’s 6/49 draw is worth 24 grand.