The Prince George and Bulkley Valley Community Foundations have handed out northern BC’s share of Canada’s Investment Readiness Program (IRP).

$571,062 has been given to 15 organizations, as a part of the federal government’s $50 million investment, supporting “social purpose organizations, such as social enterprises, non-profits, charities, and co-operatives,” according to the Prince George Community Foundation.

“There are so many inspiring community leaders looking to make a difference in new and innovative ways,” says Mindy Stroet, Director of Development, PGCF and Deb Camenzind, Executive Director with the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation. “We are looking forward to seeing the IRP help these recipients grow their impact even more.”

The funding has been given to:

$25,000 to fund Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society for Community Connections Social Enterprise Feasibility Study

$69,530 to fund Deer Crossing the Art Farm for The Smart Farm Pilot Project

$36,000 to fund Friendly Composting Inc. for their Growing Friendly – Building Our Commercial Revenue Stream program

$14,000 to fund Groundwork Community Service Cooperative for their Rolling Hills Facility

$49,450 to fund Inclusion Powell River Society for Kindred Rebuild

$25,000 to fund Indigenous Food Sovereignty Association for Indigenous Food Sovereignty

Association Structuring and Curriculum Development

$75,000 to The Loon Foundation for PODs (Pender Harbour Ocean Discover Station): Preparing for Launch

$72,500 to The Spo7ez Cultural Centre and Community Society for Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Lílwat7 ̓ úl Cultural Centre Retail Outlet: Park Royal

$15,000 to fund Lyon Kechika Contracting Inc. for Iyon Kechika Rebranding & Marketing Plan

$17,477 to fund Kamloops Food Policy Council for development of the storefront

$35,000 to fund North Coast Cremation Services for Education and Branding

$25,000 to fund Ondine Oceanfarm for Sunshine Coast Seafood Processing Facility

$25,000 to fund Prince George Peacemakers for Communications Solutions

$25,000 to fund Agents of Change for Economic Empowerment Association for Salt River

Wellness: Áasgaay ýaat’áayg hl dúu (invite the people)

$62,105 to fund U Grow Girl Social Enterprise (CCC) Inc. for U Grow Girl – Investment Ready For Growth