New funding is coming for three public libraries in the Stikine riding.

MLA Nathan Cullen announced the funding today (Friday), allowing users to benefit from modernized technology, improved programs and services, and better access to information.

Smithers Public Library is receiving $166,071.15, the Hazelton District Public Library is seeing $144,756.30 and the Stewart District Public Library getting $65,222.00.

“A library can be the starting destination to so many people’s journeys of self-discovery, whether that be new passions and interests, or learning more about different cultures,” He said.

These one-time grants are part of a total $45 million being sent to libraries across BC to help address local priorities, increasing hours and accessibility, and to gain a larger digital collection.