The BC Health Employers Association (HEABC) and the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) have reached a tentative agreement that will cover 51,500 registered psychiatric and licensed practical nurses.

A release from the province says most nurses in the NBA are represented by the BC Nurse’s Union.

“Nurses work predominantly in hospitals, but also in long-term care, community and public health, home support and mental health throughout the province,” the release said.

No monetary details of the agreement are available.

