What started as a heartbreaking story in Prince George has concluded with a heart-warming ending.

In February, a nine-year-old pitbull terrier was found tied to a railing in downtown Prince George, along with a note on his collar asking for someone to take care of him.

Someone found the dog, named Rolo, and took him to the BC SPCA in Prince George and he was rushed to a an emergency veterinarian.

“Poor Rolo had a lot going on health wise,” said Kristen Sumner, Manager of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo District Animal Centre.

“As the vet was examining his teeth, three fell out. It was determined that Rolo had ringworm on his face and legs, and he was also underweight.”

Rolo was also immediately taken into surgery to further examine a mass on his leg.

The mass was found to be benign and it was removed.

He also received dental work, treatment for ringworm, and was put on a refeeding plan.

While he was recovering from procedures, two people, Jacki and Arlene, were waiting to welcome them into their home to take care of him.

“We read about Rolo in the news,” said Jacki.

“We were just heartbroken for him and knew we had to give him a home.”

Jacki and Arlene kept looking for Rolo on the BC SPCA’s adoption page, but couldn’t find him.

The animal centre told them Rolo was still under medical care, but they would let them know when he was ready to be adopted.

The pair immediately sent in the application when they got the email saying Rolo was ready to be adopted.

Jacki and Arlene have two other rescue dogs, Phoebe and Shakira, who they also took too meet Rolo.

“The cone Rolo was wearing threw them off a little, but everyone got along. Arlene fell madly in love with them as soon as she saw him,” Jacki said.

“It broke her heart to leave him. Every time she left, Rolo would look at her, with a ‘why don’t you love me’ look in his eyes.’ He would smother her with kisses when she told him she would be back.”

Rolo has been at their home for over three weeks, and has since been renamed Bosco.

“The only thing that took him a little time to get used to was being inside. We could tell he was not used to being in a home. He kept going to the door, as if he was saying, ‘I’m not supposed to be here'”.

They said he has gotten used to it, and he’s loving it.

Jacki added he loves watching squirrels, getting treats and riding in the car.

“We have one squirrel in our yard that visits our feeder just outside the window and ‘performs’, Bosco just sits there and watches him all day,” Jacki said.

“Bosco will speak, shake both paws, and go through all of his tricks before I can even ask him.”

“We are so happy Bosco is a part of our family, we are going to do whatever it takes to give him the best life.”