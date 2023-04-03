Update: 10:00am, April 3rd

Just before 9:00 last night (Sunday), Smithers RCMP responded to a report of possible impaired operation of an articulated dump truck.

Police say they located the suspect and the vehicle which attempted to collide with an RCMP vehicle.

Mounties fired shots towards the vehicle due to the escalation of potential grievous harm.

Nobody was injured during the incident according to RCMP, and the suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Original Story:

Smithers RCMP responded to an incident at the intersection of Columbia Street and Broadway Avenue at about 10:00 last night (Sunday).

Police are still on scene with more information to come.