Air Quality Statement issues for Lakes District

By Logan Flint
(My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

An air quality statement was issued for the Lakes District this morning (Monday) by Environment Canada.

Areas worst affected are those near busy roads and industrial operations.

Anyone with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, or respiratory illnesses should stay inside and reduce their physical activity.

If symptoms such as eye and throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or coughing and wheezing should contact their healthcare provider.

You can read more about the statement on the Environment Canada website.

