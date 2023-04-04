The Prince George RCMP is investigating the fourth homicide of this year.

Police say the investigation began just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when investigators responded to a report of someone in medical distress at a residence on the 2200 block of Quince Street.

A man was found deceased at the location.

Police say evidence collected from the residence indicated the death was suspicious, and the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation.

Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages but is currently being treated as a homicide.

“Investigators have determined the suspicious death reported on March 7th, 2023 is also a homicide and that all four are related to the drug-subculture in Prince George,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Thou the violence has been directed towards individuals who are a part of this subculture, we are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violent and do not hold public safety in any regard.”

Cooper noted they are speaking of those who are supplying illicit drugs into Prince George.

Police say they are taking these threats to public safety very seriously and have been working diligently to identify those responsible for the murders.

The Prince George RCMP has also engaged partner agencies such as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team, which traveled to Prince George in early March to conduct targeted enforcement on those engaged with the violent drug subculture.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who have surveillance or dash camera footage of anyone coming or going from the 2200 block of Quince Street between the hours of 8:15 and 8:45 p.m. on April 1st.

Prince George’s first two homicides of 2023 occurred within ten days of each other, and that all four homicides are unrelated to each other.

On February 4th, police were called to the 500 block of 17th Avenue on a report saying a woman had died in a residence.

The death was deemed suspicious at first, but later became a homicide investigation.

On February 14th, police responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road, and found one female victim deceased.

Two days later, 23-year-old Prince George resident Danika Payou was arrested in connection with the investigation, and the BC Prosecution Service approved a single charge of second-degree murder.

Unofficially, six homicides were recorded in Prince George in 2022.