More children and youth will have access to healthy meals and snacks while attending class through the Province’s new Feeding Futures funding.

It invests in building and expanding local school food programs.

“As busy parents deal with global inflation, school food programs can help reduce the pressure on their wallets while tackling student hunger,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Working with local schools to make sure our kids are fed and ready to learn will make a real difference for families and communities.”

The Province is investing $214 million over three years so school districts can create or expand local food programs in schools throughout B.C. The money will be used for purchasing food and hiring dedicated staff to co-ordinate providing meals and snacks to students. This is the largest investment in school food programs in the Province’s history.

In addition, Feed BC will help schools build community partnerships with local growers and food producers to include more provincially-produced food in schools and invest in local economic growth.

“Healthy minds and bodies begin with fresh, quality food,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “I am thrilled to see this funding go to schools across the province, where it will be used to help students get more nutritious food grown right here in our province. Together with our farmers and food businesses, we are helping to feed the minds of the next generation of British Columbians.”