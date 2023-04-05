Spring is here, but that doesn’t mean weekend travel will be smooth sailing.

According to ICBC, an average of 2,200 crashes happen on Easter Weekend every year, which accounts for 610 injuries and two deaths.

They said on average, 21 people are injured in 130 crashes every year in the North Central region over the Easter long weekend (Friday to Monday).

Some road safety tips from ICBC include:

A pre-trip vehicle check (oil, lights, washer fluid, etc.)

Plan ahead and check weather conditions

Rest up, and don’t be afraid to pull over and nap

Adjust your driving for the weather

Watch for motorcycles

Watch for wildlife

For more information, click here