Prestige Hotels and Resorts are returning their annual Good Lemonade Day fundraiser in support of JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna.

This year, the event will run on June 3rd at hotels across the province, with a hope that 100 stands will operate simultaneously.

The event started last year by a group of Kelowna volunteers wanting to create a way for children and youth to think of others.

With the inaugural event, 70 stands were erected across the province, including Prince George and Smithers.

Over $17 thousand was raised from the stands to help those travelling have a home away from home while receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital.

Anyone wanting to register a stand will be entered to win weekly prizes leading up to the event and will receive a starter pack, including t-shirts, lemonade mix, balloons, and a sign.

The deadline to register is May 1st.

You can find more information about the event and a registration link here.