A group of CNC students’ hypothetical business won three awards at the 2023 Western Canadian Business Competition (WCBC).

Shannon Fairservice, Bernadeth Prestano, Joses Lee, and Neha Clair pitched their business, “Bagel Inc,” to a panel of judges on Friday (March 31) night.

They were awarded first prize in the “Strategic Plan” category, and second in “Simulation Score” and overall in the “Junior Division.”

“Our team faced a number of challenges before we even got to the competition, so it means even more that we did so well,” said Fairservice. “The weekend was long and intense, but our team rallied. Throughout the competition, we were able to regroup quickly, work together, and get it done.”

Bagel Inc is an idea for a tech company that develops, manufactures, and markets drones and small wearable action capture cameras, like GoPro.

“We are incredibly proud of our business students who recently competed in the WCBC,” said Wendy Male, CNC’s dean of human services, university transfer, and business studies. “Their success is indicative of the high quality of education and preparation that the College of New Caledonia provides. Their dedication, work ethic, and strategic thinking resulted in this accomplishment. I have no doubt they will continue to achieve great things in the future, and we are honored to have played a role in their education and success.”

They competed against five other colleges from around BC.

– with files from Will Peters, Vista Radio staff