BC Wildfire Service will perform controlled burns along Seymour Ridge starting Tuesday (April 11th), about seven kilometres up Hudson Bay Mountain Road.

The fires are to eliminate wood debris created through a 10-hectare fuel management project along the trail to reduce the risk of unwanted wildfires.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 16, the Town of Smithers, the Village of Telkwa, and surrounding areas.

The exact time burning will begin depends on on-site weather and venting conditions, only preceding if conditions are suitable and smoke dissipation is viable.

For up-to-date information on wildfires, you can visit the BC Wildfire website.