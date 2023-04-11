After spending 4 years in chrysalis, the “evolution” of Diva and Friends returns to Smithers on April 14th at the Della Herman Theatre, raising funds for the Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council.

Council President Sharon MacGregor said the event wasn’t started by them.

“We inherited Divas as a fundraiser from the Smithers Art Gallery. They ran it for many years and passed it to us.”

She said the event is a presentation of local performers both new and old to showcase what they’re working on and to build excitement around art.

While Evolution: Arts on Stage is an evolution of the event, MacGregor said it’s also an evolution of artists and performers that featured in the past.

“We’ve got the second-generation of some performers that used to perform and we also have new performers including people who are new to the community.”

Featured in the performance are The Slavic Kaleidoscope Dancers and the Hokak Dancers, both from Ukraine.

Other performers include pianist Mason Gale, musician Esteban Figueroa, the MK Dance Crew, and many more.

“Evolution is a theatre performance that brings together people from the Bulkley Valley both as artists and as audience,” said MacGregor.

The Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council has been in Smithers for over 40 years, primarily as a granting body to help support artists allow their work to be presented.

Tickets can be purchased at Mountain Eagle Books and Mills Interior Stationary.